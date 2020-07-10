Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man who robbed 7-Eleven in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the man responsible for committing an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in north Charlotte.
The incident happened Monday, July 6 right around 3 a.m.
Surveillance from the video the store shows a man wearing a mask enter the business and walk down an aisle.
“The suspect walks inside the store. He goes to the fountain drinks, gets a fountain drink and goes to the register and pays for the fountain drink,” said Det. Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pull out a gun when the clerk opens the register. The suspect then grabs the cash drawer from the register and starts walking out of the store.
“Just a slip of a finger, that suspect could have shot that victim. The victim did the right thing in this case. He followed the orders of the suspect and he lived to see another day,” said Johnson.
Johnson said it is unclear whether the suspect was wearing a mask to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, or simply conceal his identity for the robbery.
“Some people are just going to take advantage of this situation, which is COVID-19, where we have to protect ourselves by wearing these masks and they’re gonna commit crimes like this so that’s just something we have to deal with,” said Johnson. “Of course, it makes it a little bit more harder to solve these cases, but that’s just something we’re gonna have to work around.”
Johnson said the suspect appeared to stand around 6 feet tall and weigh around 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
