Clemson announces six more positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, staff

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at Clemson University have announced six positive COVID-19 cases that have been identified among student-athletes and athletics staff members.
Clemson associate athletics directors Jeff Kallin said four of those cases are student-athletes and two were staff members.
Since Clemson’s last update on June 26, the athletics program has completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests.
In total, there have been 53 positive cases with 47 of those being students since Clemson Athletics began testing. Clemson student-athletes and staff members have undergone 722 COVID-19 tests, according to Kallin, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.
However, there have been no hospitalizations related to the infection.
Kallin said those individuals who previously tested positive as the program’s previous update on June 26 have complete the recommended isolation period and are either back in activity or awaiting medical clearance.
Student-athletes who play football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball have returned to campus for voluntary workouts.
