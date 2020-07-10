Charlotte sisters write book about COVID-19 survivors during North Carolina ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sisters from Charlotte spent their time in quarantine writing about survivors and frontline healthcare workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The book is titled, “COVID- 19 Miracle Survivors.”
Rhonda Aycock and Renee Stegall spent their time during the North Carolina “Stay-at-Home” order writing.
Each chapter features a person who survived COVID-19 or frontline healthcare workers.
“When we started interviewing people, I realized how little I knew about their real-life struggles with the disease,” Aycock said.
Renea Baker, a COVID-19 survivor from New Jersey, believes she was exposed to the virus while working as a Lyft driver.
“I got very sick and it took three positive tests before I tested negative six weeks later,” Baker said.
In the book, she shares her experience with COVID-19, but also a touching ride she gave to an emergency room doctor who later tested positive for COVID-19 himself.
“I drove him from his last hospital shift, and he was the first ER doctor in America to die from COVID-19,” Baker said. “But what he taught me probably saved my life a few days after he died.”
Aycock and Stegall are hoping that by sharing stories like Baker’s and other survivors, they will provide hope to those struggling with the virus now.
“Among all of the sad things and the fears, and anxieties, and stress that everyone seems to be feeling, we felt it was important for people to know there is hope,” Stegall said.
The net proceeds from the book sales are going to America’s Food Fund—an organization that feeds frontline healthcare works in New York.
For more information click here: https://tinyurl.com/Covid19miraclesurvivors
