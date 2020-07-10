Another Charlotte airport TSA agent tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/Charlotte Observer) - A Transportation Security Administration agent at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
The screening officer at CLT tested positive on Wednesday, TSA regional spokesman Daniel Velez said.
The officer last worked from noon to 8:30 p.m. July 2 in the C checkpoint area, he said.
Eight TSA agents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Charlotte airport, six of whom were screening officers, according to the TSA website.
Overall, TSA has had 1,033 employees test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the website. It said 663 have recovered and six have died.
TSA has implemented several coronavirus-related safety measures that include requiring officers to wear face coverings and gloves, changing gloves between pat-downs and upon passenger request, and increased cleanings and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and security screening equipment, including bins.
Passengers who believe they may have come in contact with an infected person within the last 14 days are urged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for travel-associated exposure, according to TSA.