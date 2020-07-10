Amazon joins Target and Walmart in removing Washington Redskins merchandise

"This moment has been 87 years in the making, and we have reached this moment thanks to decades of tireless efforts by tribal leaders, advocates, citizens, and partners to educate America about the origins and meaning of the R-word," National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said Friday. "NCAI looks forward to immediately commencing discussions with the league and team about how they will change the team's name and mascot, and a prompt timetable for doing so. Indian Country deserves nothing less. The time to change is now."