Trump boat parade set for July 18 on High Rock Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Organizers are expecting hundreds of boaters to turn out to show support for President Donald Trump during a boat parade set for July 18 on High Rock Lake in Rowan County.
Boat parades to show support for Trump have been very popular in the last few weeks. Such events have taken place in Charleston Harbor, Lake Norman, and Lake Murray.
The parade is set to start at 11 am near Tamarac Marina off Bringle Ferry Road. Organizers are encouraging everyone to be on the water as early as possible due to the expectation of a large crowd.
The event will begin with the national anthem, a short speech, and a prayer.
