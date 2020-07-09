Tiger Woods to return next week at Muirfield Village

FILE - In this April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. His victory raises hope that he can pursue the record 18 majors won by Jack Nicklaus. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Doug Ferguson (Associated Press) | July 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 6:14 PM

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The PGA Tour has been back for five weeks. Now it finally gets its biggest star.

Tiger Woods says he’ll be at Muirfield Village next week for the Memorial. It will be his first official event in five months.

The last time Woods played was Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational. He shot 76-77 on a cold weekend at Riviera and finished alone in last place.

He said he felt stiffness in his back and skipped the next four events. And then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months.

Woods is a five-time winner at the Memorial.

