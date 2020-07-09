Richmond mail carrier honored by residents for going above and beyond

RICHMOND, Va. - A Richmond mail carrier is going above and beyond his usual route, and it’s getting him a big honor from the neighbors he serves.
His mission is to make people smile and he does it by touching the hearts of many in the Maplewood Avenue community in Richmond. His bubbly personality and kindness to others, has earned Reggie James a nod as an extraordinary person, doing an ordinary job.
James has been delivering packages to homes near Byrd park for over 20 years.
“I didn’t realize this man could get a day off until I was in high school because he just worked all the time,” says James’ daughter Briana, reflecting on her father’s work ethic.
On Wednesday, with the help of neighbors, Briana and James’ other daughter Ashia, turned the tables, delivering a surprise to Reggie himself.
“I think he’s definitely going to be surprised and appreciative. He doesn’t get a lot of recognition often,” Ashia James said.
James was nominated by residents for what’s called the ‘Go Happy Extraordinary People Campaign,’ recognizing hourly workers who go above and beyond their regular duties.
“He does these things just because he loves being this type of person, not because he wants any type of recognition. He’s definitely going to be very happy that he won,” Briana James says.
Although Reggie did know he was nominated for the award, on Wednesday in front of a crowd of neighbors, he found out that he won.
He was presented with a $1,000 check and a gift from the Go Happy campaign.
“It means a lot just to know small things mean a lot to people I try to do my job the best I can that’s been my motto the best I can,” Reggie says.
While he’s doing a job that may seem like simply visiting people’s homes, he’s ended up touching their hearts instead.
“It feels good to be appreciated to know little things mean a lot,” Reggie finishes.
That’s not where Reggie’s story ends. At the end of the year, the Go Happy campaign will award $10,000 to the grand prize winner!
If you know someone who should be nominated, you can learn more here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.