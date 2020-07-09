Molly’s Kids: Emerson Holder update

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - “Hey Molly, I just wanted to give you an update about Emerson.”
And… it’s a good one for this 1-and-a-half-year-old from Salisbury who had heart surgery soon after his birth to fix four different heart defects associated with Tetralogy of Fallot. It was too early to tell how Emerson would respond to the surgery then, last April 2019, but his mom, Hannah, recently emailed with wonderful news.
“His heart has been doing absolutely amazing,” Hannah said. “The echo showed a heart that looks absolutely beautiful.”
The surgery was to help with spells that stem from Emerson’s heart defects. Before the surgery, the oxygen in Emerson’s blood flow dropped fast and he’d turn blue. Hannah said she—obviously—hoped heart surgery would be a permanent fix, but wouldn’t let herself believe it until he hit the first anniversary milestone three months ago.
As you might imagine, she is absolutely thrilled.
When we first introduced Emerson in a #MollysKids post back in January, his mom said this: “We’re not sure if he’ll live five years, ten years, or if he’ll outlive us… we just don’t know.”
She’s now saying something similar, tinged with more optimism: “Anything can still happen, but Emerson’s year anniversary this past April gives me hope for the future.”
Congratulations, Emerson. Keep hitting those milestones.
#MollysKids
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.