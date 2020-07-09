Man killed in crash while reportedly fleeing police in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash after reportedly fleeing from Statesville police at a high rate of speed Thursday.
The incident happened around 1:36 p.m. when an officer on Brevard Street saw a driver, identified as 30-year-old Justin Wilson, passing him at high speeds in the opposite direction.
The officer turned his vehicle around in an attempt to stop the Nissan Altima, but the vehicle accelerated and the officer lost sight of it in a curve on Brevard St.
Once the officer approached the curve, he saw the vehicle in the wood line. Officials say Wilson struck a utility pole before going into the woodline. The officer tried to reach Wilson to help him, the report states, but was unable due to downed power lines.
The officer immediately requested EMS and first responders with the Statesville Fire Department to assist, but Wilson was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The roadway was closed for some time while crews worked at the scene.
No further information has been released.
