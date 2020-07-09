Man cited in Valetine’s Day crash that killed 14-year-old boy in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly five months after a 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fort Mill the driver of the car has been cited for the crash, police said Thursday.
The incident happened in the area of Pleasant Road at Whitley Road around 6 p.m. on February 14. Officers say Bryan Orkofsky was struck by a Dodge Durango while trying to cross the road.
Orkofsky was flown from the scene to Carolinas Medical Center but died at the hospital the following night.
On Thursday, investigators said the driver of the Durango, 31-year-old Kayson Wharton of Charlotte, has been charged with driving a vehicle too fast for conditions. Wharton turned himself in at the Fort Mill Police Department, was issued a citation on the charge and released pending an upcoming court proceeding.
Back in February the victim’s grandfather, Bruce Orkofsky, said he dropped his grandson off at a friend’s house and the two boys were crossing Pleasant Rd at Whitley Rd to get to a playground near Pleasant Knoll Elementary School.
Bryan’s friend did make it across the street and was uninjured.
A small memorial was set up in front of Pleasant Knoll Elementary/Middle Schools for Bryan.
