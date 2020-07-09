Three shot during argument in parking lot of north Charlotte Family Dollar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police said three males were shot Thursday evening after an argument inside a north Charlotte Family Dollar spilled into the parking lot
Police responded to the store on University City Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.
Two males were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police said a third person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
All three are expected to survive, according to police.
Officers said the shooting happened during an argument between two groups of people.
Police said the dispute started inside the store before continuing in the parking lot where at least two people started shooting at each other.
