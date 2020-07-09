It’s heating up! Heat indices approach the upper 90s, with a few storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the NC mountains. The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, will approach the upper 90s today.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a few storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. No organized severe weather is anticipated today, yet an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Hotter temperatures arrive for Friday and the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the NC mountains. The heat index will continue to reach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, so use caution if you are outside working or exercising. A few strong to possibly severe storms may develop each afternoon and evening.
Next week, high temperatures look to remain in the lower 90s, with daily chances for a few rain showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
A low pressure system over the Outer Banks may take on more tropical characteristics later today and into tonight. We do not anticipate big impacts for the WBTV viewing area, beyond scattered rain and storms rotating through, yet folks heading to the Outer Banks today may be dealing with more rain.
Have a great Thursday!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
