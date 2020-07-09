High school in Cabarrus installs football field with cooling technology

Once installed, the T°Cool® solution continuously activates through rain, dew, humidity and/or watering the field, thus reducing the field temperature and bringing the overall field temperature closer to that of natural grass. According to Penn State University’s Center for Sports Surface Research, and Brigham Young University’s “Synthetic Surface Heat Studies,” playing on fields where the temperature is higher than 122° is not considered safe. By following those safety standards, unless a synthetic turf field is treated by a cooling agent, the field would not be available for activity on many days between April - October.