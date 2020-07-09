High school in Cabarrus installs football field with cooling technology

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As many athletic facilities across the country transition from natural grass to synthetic turf fields, one overlooked fact is that synthetic turf temperatures can get hot, consistently exceeding 140°, and often reaching the 160° level, making the fields uncomfortable and often unplayable.
According to a press release, on Wednesday, West Cabarrus High School became the latest high school in the region to install T°Cool®, described as “a revolutionary eco-friendly evaporative cooling technology,” on their new synthetic turf field.
West Cabarrus HS is also set to install T°Cool® on two auxiliary fields this summer.
T°Cool® is a proven solution, according to the release, that reduces synthetic turf surface temperatures by 30 to 50 degrees, making the fields cooler, safe and more playable, without compromising the performance benefits.
West Cabarrus High School joins Kings Mountain High School, Cox Mill High School, J.M. Robinson High School, Henry Fork River Park in Hickory, and The Citadel in Charleston as the early T°Cool® adopters in the region.
“Municipalities, recreation facilities, high schools and colleges are now recognizing the heat issue and the vast benefits of installing a synthetic turf cooling solution,” said Jacob Tetrault, Managing Director, T°Cool®. “It’s safer for participants, maximizes field usage and extends the overall facility investment for many years.”
Today, approximately 80% of synthetic turf fields nationwide use black crumb rubber infill, due to the benefits of fiber support, cushioning and consistency for performance, including the new field at West Cabarrus HS. T°Cool®, which resists bacterial attack, is an eco-friendly solution that cools the synthetic turf surfaces by coating the black crumb rubber infill.
Once installed, the T°Cool® solution continuously activates through rain, dew, humidity and/or watering the field, thus reducing the field temperature and bringing the overall field temperature closer to that of natural grass. According to Penn State University’s Center for Sports Surface Research, and Brigham Young University’s “Synthetic Surface Heat Studies,” playing on fields where the temperature is higher than 122° is not considered safe. By following those safety standards, unless a synthetic turf field is treated by a cooling agent, the field would not be available for activity on many days between April - October.
“As Cabarrus County Schools embarked on a 5 field upgrade from natural grass to synthetic turf, year round use of each facility was at the forefront of our planning,” said Brian C. Cone, Director of Architecture, Planning, and Construction. “With temperatures averaging above 85 degrees during the summer months and often reaching 90 degrees plus, we knew going in that standard synthetic turf infill would limit the use of the facilities.”
The press release cites “a strong collaboration with Cabarrus County and the Cabarrus Visitors Bureau (CVB)” to allow for all 5 fields to be upgraded with new irrigation systems and TCool infill. In doing this, Cabarrus County Schools and the CVB will be able to utilize these fields during the warmest times of the year. It also allows the district to greatly reduce the amount of water required for natural turf irrigation needs.”
Added Tetrault, “We continue to see an increase in inquiries and installations, as key decision makers become more educated on the importance of cooling solutions to combat the heat issue on synthetic turf fields.” As an added benefit, T°Cool’s evaporative cooling solution for synthetic turf fields also reduces the coefficient of friction, thus diminishing the severity of turf burns, while effectively reducing the growth of harmful bacteria on open wounds.
For more information on T°Cool visit www.tcoolpt.com.
