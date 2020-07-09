Driver calls 911 after seeing man struck by metal chair on Rowan County roadside

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving on Highway 153 near China Grove on Tuesday called 911 after he says he saw one man strike another man on the head with a folding metal chair.
It happened around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon near 1365 Highway 153.
When deputies arrived at the scene they did find a man who was bleeding from the head. The victim was able to speak with deputies before being taken to the hospital by Rowan EMS.
According to the report, the victim told deputies he was standing on the side of the road arguing with two of his friends over a dispute about money loaned for a trip to a local pharmacy.
As the two men argued, a woman in the group walked to the back of a pickup truck parked on the side of the road and took out a metal chair. Her boyfriend then took the chair out of her hands and struck the victim over the head.
Deputies are investigating the case and say assault charges are likely.
