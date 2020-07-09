Deputies search for person of interest in Catawba County homicide investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for a person of interest in a Catawba County homicide investigation.
Catawba County deputies are attempting to locate 33-year-old Joe Henry Furr, from Mooresville.
Furr is considered a person of interest in the death of 56-year-old Shaun Michael Loughrey.
On Tuesday, at 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at a residence on Hopewell Church Rd in Sherrills Ford.
When deputies arrived, they found Loughrey dead inside his residence.
Deputies said it appears that Loughery died after suffering one or more gunshot wounds.
A homicide investigation is underway.
Anyone having knowledge of Furr’s whereabouts and or information which might aid in this investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
