1 dead, 1 seriously injured, in shooting at apartment complex near Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died, and another was seriously injured, in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Bojangles Coliseum.
Police responded just before 4 p.m. to the 1100 block of Coliseum Drive in east Charlotte.
Two people were shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Medic said another person was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
