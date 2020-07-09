Cuyahoga County ME confirms 8-year-old boy drowned in Strongsville hotel pool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the cause of death for the eight-year-old boy found in a Strongsville hotel pool was drowning.
The medical examiner also said Christopher Johnson’s death was accidental.
Johnson, who had disabilities, went missing from the Holiday Inn at 15471 Royalton Road Monday afternoon.
Family members called 911 at 2:46 p.m. Monday and said Johnson was last seen 25 minutes ago.
Multiple police agencies responded to help with the investigation and searched the facility and surrounding area.
Johnson’s body was found in the pool around midnight.
Johnson lived in East Cleveland and was visiting the hotel with family members.
