Charlotte Independence ready to get back on the pitch as the USL season restarts

“There’s going to be a lot of pent up energy that comes out in the first 10 minutes,” said coach. “These are guys that love to compete. We certainly don’t want to take away their enthusiasm and energy, but they are smart enough guys to realize that the first game back, it’s going to be really hard to manage 90 minutes. Like in preseason, you have five, six games to build up to 90 minutes. We haven’t had that and it’s going to be a stretch. As much as they are enjoying kicking each other pretty regularly, I think they are looking forward to having somebody else to get after.”