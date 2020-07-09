Candidate for Cabarrus School Board faces sex crime charge

According to the report, Hunter Scott Moore, 22, of Rockwell, was charged with soliciting a crime against nature. The report states that on June 22, 2020, the Cabarrus County Sheriff`s Office Vice/Narcotics division “conducted an undercover operation of an individual soliciting for crimes against nature. The offender solicited a law enforcement officer by offering to pay $250 dollars and perform (sexual act) on said officer.”