Candidate for Cabarrus School Board faces sex crime charge

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A candidate for the Board of Education in Cabarrus County has been charged with a sex crime by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, Hunter Scott Moore, 22, of Rockwell, was charged with soliciting a crime against nature. The report states that on June 22, 2020, the Cabarrus County Sheriff`s Office Vice/Narcotics division “conducted an undercover operation of an individual soliciting for crimes against nature. The offender solicited a law enforcement officer by offering to pay $250 dollars and perform (sexual act) on said officer.”
The incident happened at a location in the 8400 block of Highway 49 in Mount Pleasant, according to the report.
Moore was charged and released on bond.
Contacted on Thursday by a WBTV reporter, Moore declined to talk about the incident, saying he would talk to his attorney before making any comment.
A website dedicated to Moore’s campaign for a school board seat states that he is a lifelong resident of Cabarrus County and a member of the Cabarrus County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
