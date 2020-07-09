Burke County District Court moves operations to a conference center due to coronavirus

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County District Court proceedings are back in full operations but not in their usual place due to the coronavirus.
The regular Burke County Courthouse courtrooms were just too small to accommodate social distancing when a hundred cases or more were on the docket.
Down the road, the Foothills Conference Center was not allowed to hold any conferences due to a ban on large gatherings.
It did have room, however, to space out more than a hundred chairs and have a setup for district court.
So this week, court operations began there. Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin is overseeing COVID-19 safety for the courts and decided the move was needed.
“We’ve got to be a little more creative as to where we’re gonna hold court and how we’re gonna do it,” Ervin said.
Superior court will still be held at the regular courthouse but in the case of jury trials, the jury will be picked elsewhere.
Ervin says the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium is the likely spot for that.
There’s plenty of room for social distancing even if a case requires a large jury pool.
Officials are not sure how long the changes will be in effect but expect it all to continue for several more months.
