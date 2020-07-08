12-year-old boy killed in Wadesboro drive-by shooting

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed after bullets ripped through two homes less than a mile away from downtown Wadesboro on Tuesday night.
The drive-by shooting happened on Carolina Avenue just before midnight according to the Wadesboro Police Department.
When officers got on scene they found two homes had been shot into and one person was hit by gunfire.
“In the minutes following, it became evident that a young child had been struck during the gunfire and despite the best efforts of our local first responders was pronounced deceased at the local hospital,” said a joint release by Town Manager David Edwards and police chief Thedis Spencer.
Three other children and three adults were also in the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.
“The Town of Wadesboro and the Wadesboro Police Department are incredibly saddened by the events that occurred last night in our beloved Town,” said the release. “We mourn today with the family, friends, and the community at the loss of life that occurred last night.”
As officers start their investigation, the department is asking for help and cooperation from “anyone who may have details about this tragic loss of life.”
If you have information that may led to arrest please contact the Wadesboro Police Department at (704) 694-2167.
The name of the victim will not be released right now according to police.
