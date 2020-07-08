Violent crime, homicides in Charlotte up in 2020 compared to same time last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Halfway through 2020 and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says when it comes to violent crime, this year is very similar to this same time in 2019.
So far 54 people have been killed in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD. Compared to this time in 2019, 52 people were killed, a 3.8% increase.
The community and police department are calling on the city to come together to stop the violence in the second half of the year.
It’s not just the similarities in the numbers though, police say. CMPD says just like last year, many of the homicides in 2020 start with a disagreement between young people.
“It’ people pulling guns on each other for no real reason, they don’t know how to handle conflict,” said CMPD Captain Coerte Voorhees.
After five people were shot and killed on Beatties Ford Road in less than two weeks, the community called for action and change. CMPD says they want the same.
“That’s the message I have we have to change our community culture in terms of resorting to violence when many times its minor conflicts,” Voorhees said.
As the community and police department move forward into the second half of 2020, the question is how to make change in the community. One thing police and the city discussing is expanding violence interruption programs, which would train community members to prevent crime in affected neighborhoods.
It wasn’t all bad news though. CMPD says overall crime is down 9%, including things like property crime, burglaries, vehicle thefts and robberies.
So far in 2020, CMPD has made 7,800 arrests, removed 1,100 illegal guns off the street and responded to 177,000 calls for service. Those are all numbers compared to the same time in 2019.
