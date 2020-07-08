Tropical storm Fay may develop in the N.C. coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers and storms will continue to decay overnight across the WBTV region and Thursday should see a fairly tranquil day in terms of additional showers and storms.
That’s not to say all of NC will be spared. The National Hurricane Center is watching closely a developing area of low pressure on the NC coast which may strengthen into Tropical Storm Fay over the next 48 hours. As it moves off to the northeast toward the weekend we should see minimal impacts back here across western NC.
However, while the coastal storm moves away, the door opens for a weak boundary to cut across the area Friday which I do anticipate will fire off some stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.
Rain chances will be elevated on Saturday, but mainly confined to counties east of the I-77 corridor.
Everyone should see drier weather on Sunday!
- Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas
