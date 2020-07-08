Silver Alert issued for endangered N.C. woman last seen when car broke down on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing after her vehicle broke down on I-85 in Davidson County.
Nenna Leshea Williford, 42, was last seen on northbound I-85 near Martin Luther King Drive in Thomasville. Officials say she is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment and a Silver Alert has been issued.
Williford is described as a Black female, 5′3″ tall and 180 lbs. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Williford or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8500.
