Scattered rain expected today, with hotter temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature another round of scattered rain and a few storms, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and upper-70s for the mountains.
A warming trend will return Thursday into the weekend, with upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Thursday afternoon, and lower 90s Friday into the weekend. Isolated to scattered afternoon storms will be possible Thursday into the weekend.
A low pressure system over the Southeast U.S. is expected to move offshore of the Carolinas later today through Friday, and may take on tropical characteristics later in the week. We do not anticipate big impacts for the WBTV viewing area, beyond scattered rain and storms rotating through, yet folks heading to the beaches this weekend may be dealing with more rain.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
