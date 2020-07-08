Police: Charlotte burglary suspect arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in a burglary case was arrested after police say he cut off his electronic monitor and fled from police in a stolen vehicle.
Dontray Pharr, 22, is facing multiple charges.
Pharr is accused of cutting off his electronic monitor on Monday near Winterhaven Drive. He had been court-ordered to wear the device for a pending first-degree burglary charge.
Officers distributed “wanted” bulletins of Pharr, who they say was on the run. A concerned family member called 911 regarding a man and woman who were in a fight.
“When officers arrived, they received information indicating the female party may have been a victim of a violent crime, so a search for both parties was launched,” police say. Officers learned that Pharr was potentially driving a Honda Civic that was stolen on July 4.
Police say the located and tried to stop the Honda Civic off of Old Concord Road, but the driver, later identified as Pharr, failed to stop and a chase ensued. Pharr eventually crashed near North Tryon Street and North Church Street and ran off. He was arrested a short time later.
Pharr is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is also facing charges of speeding, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, and eluding arrest, among others.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.