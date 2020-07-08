Person rushed to hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in southeast Charlotte Wednesday.
The incident happened before 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on English Hills Drive near E. W.T. Harris. Medic confirmed one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.
Police at the scene said they could not comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officers had a section of the parking lot taped off as they investigated.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
