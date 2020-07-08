Organizers ‘moving forward’ with planning for SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair is still in the works, according to fair organizers.
Officials said they are moving forward with planning for the State Fair in October.
“Like everyone, we are taking all precautions regarding COVID-19 into consideration as we make our fair plans,” SC State Fair officials said in a statement.
The South Carolina State Fair will move its Competitive Exhibit Call for entries. The Online Entry System will now open on August 1.
The South Carolina State Fair is scheduled to be held October 14-25 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
