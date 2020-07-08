Mecklenburg County business owners say PPP loans kept them afloat during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost 19,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans went out to Mecklenburg County businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 16,000 of those loans were less than $150,000 and almost 3,000 of the loans were from $150,000 to $10 million.
Business is booming at Hyatt Gun Shop, which is a stark contrast from when coronavirus first hit.
“You plan in business, you do all the contingencies, but this just wasn’t on the list,” owner Larry Hyatt said.
He says their coin business shut down and 30 events at Hyatt Farms Sporting Clays got cancelled.
“We furloughed a few people mainly because of their underlying conditions because we didn’t want to take a chance that something would happen to them,” he said.
Things turned around when they got a PPP loan for almost $400,000.
“It helped us to begin with when our business dropped off and now it’s like having a little insurance if we have to close down again,” he said.
Companies like Knights Baseball and Charlotte Ballet got between $350,000 and $1 million in loans.
Charlotte Center for Urban Ministry, Inc. got between $1 million and $2 million.
Elevation Church got between $2 million and $5 million.
Tryon Medical Partners got between $5 million and $10 million.
BlackHawk Hardware store owner Jim Wilkerson says their almost $600,000 loan was a Godsend.
“It was like a weight coming off our shoulders,” Wilkerson said.
They had just borrowed $2 million for an expansion before anyone knew coronavirus was coming.
“Really unsure of what was going to happen or how business was going to hold up at all so it was a pretty stressful time at that point,” he said.
They were determined to keep all of their employees from the beginning. Some people stepped up to work more so that at-risk employees could stay home.
This loan now allows Wilkerson to say thank you.
“The people that stayed and worked, we gave them a fairly significant bonus and they’re getting ready to get another one in the next week or so,” he said.
