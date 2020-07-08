Charlotte’s Quail Hollow will wait to host golf’s Presidents Cup. But Wells Fargo returning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (David Scott/Charlotte Observer) - Wednesday’s announcement that the Ryder Cup has been postponed from this fall to 2021 will have an immediate and direct impact on the golf calendar at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club:
▪ The Presidents Cup, a major international team competition like the Ryder Cup, has been shifted from its 2021 date at Quail Hollow until Sept. 19-25 2022.
▪ The Wells Fargo Championship, which had been moved from Quail Hollow to the TPC Potomac in Maryland for 2021, will remain at Quail Hollow that year, go to Potomac in 2022 and return to Charlotte in 2023.
The Presidents Cup, is a match-play event contested between the United States and a team of non-European international golfers, was scheduled for Quail Hollow from Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021.
The Ryder Cup, golf’s top international event that pits the U.S. against Europe, moves to Sept. 21-26 2021 at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits, where it was scheduled to be played from Sept. 22-27 this year.
The two international competitions are held during alternate years, with the Ryder Cup being played during even years and the Presidents Cup during odd years. That sequence changed in 2001 after the events were postponed one year after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The PGA Tour recently resumed without fans in attendance. The Memorial, scheduled for next week, was to be the first tournament to have fans in attendance, but those plans were scrapped due to increasing coronavirus concerns in Ohio.
Golf’s four major tournaments have also been impacted by the coronavirus. The British Open has been canceled, while the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Masters have been postponed to later dates this year.