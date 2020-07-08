Ardrey Kell principal, suspended over accusations tied to racism, reassigned from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ardrey Kell High School Principal David Switzer has been reassigned following accusations tied to racism, according to a letter sent to parents and students from CMS Southwest Learning Community Superintendent Steve Esposito.
The decision comes less than a month after the school system suspended Switzer with pay while they investigated his actions.
Sources tell WBTV the school system cleared Switzer, and the letter stated both CMS and Switzer agreed a change was necessary.
“Both David Switzer and CMS agree that after 10 years as principal at Ardrey Kell High School, a change in leadership is needed,” the letter stated in part.
Former Ardrey Kell High School students recently started a petition to ask for Switzer’s resignation. The former students called for new leadership after constant racial incidents that have happened at the school through the years.
Another set of students staged a rally in support of Switzer remaining at the school.
An article from the Charlotte Observer outlined accusations from former and current Ardrey Kell students who said that Switzer “directly contributed to a culture of intolerance at the school, using crude language, berating students and failing to seriously discipline those who made racist comments.”
Recently, somebody vandalized the school rock that highlighted Black Lives Matter and had the names of black people who were killed because of violence.
Switzer accepted a position as Executive Director of Continuous Improvement and Logistics at CMS, effective immediately.
CMS says its search for Ardrey Kell’s next principal will also begin immediately.
