WNBA players will wear special uniforms to “seek justice” for women killed by police and racial violence

The WNBA released a statement from Engelbert following the release of Loeffler’s letter. “The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice,” Engelbert said in the statement, adding that Loeffler has not served as a governor for the team since October 2019 and is no longer involved in its day-to-day business.