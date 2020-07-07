VIDEO: Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies woman who abandoned dog at trash site

Symone Roberts (Source: Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | July 6, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 8:00 PM

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who abandoned a dog at a county trash collection site.

The sheriff’s office shared the video to social media. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 5, according to the sheriff’s office.

Abandoned dog 07-05-2020

Press release 07/07/2020 "Arrest for Animal Cruelty" On 07/05/2020, the Screven County Sheriff's Office received information from Screven County Animal Control that a young mixed-breed dog had been illegally abandoned at a garbage collection site in Screven County. A review of the site's video surveillance revealed footage that eventually led to the identification and arrest of the person responsible. Jacquelyn Symone Roberts, age 30, of Sylvania, GA, has been arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals, as well as Abandoning a Domesticated Animal. She was released on bond pending further court proceedings. We greatly appreciate the participation of the community and for everyone who contacted us with helpful information on this case. -Sheriff Mike Kile Screven County Sheriff's Office ORIGINAL POST: On July 5th this poor dog was abandoned with a cage at one of the local trash collection sites. The dog has been picked up and is being taken care of. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or person in the video, please contact the Screven County Sheriff's Office 912-564-2013.

Posted by Screven County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 6, 2020

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog has been picked up and is being taken care of.

Screven County’s sheriff says the community has just too many resources available to dog owners to leave one next to the dumpsters.

Screven County Animal Control says the dog showed signs of neglect and abuse.

They identified the woman in the video as Symone Roberts. Roberts turned herself in at the jail for a felony warrant of animal abuse.

Sheriff Mike Kile says owners can turn over dogs to animal control or a local rescue instead of leaving them on the side of the road.

“She had options available that she didn’t take any of them. They were there. She just wouldn’t take them. Why? Lord only knows. But there’s no sense in an animal suffering like that animal has suffered.”

Roberts left the jail on bond. The sheriff says the county will likely get flooded with offers to adopt the dog once it’s medically cleared.

