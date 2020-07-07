VIDEO: Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies woman who abandoned dog at trash site

Press release 07/07/2020 “Arrest for Animal Cruelty” On 07/05/2020, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office received information from Screven County Animal Control that a young mixed-breed dog had been illegally abandoned at a garbage collection site in Screven County. A review of the site’s video surveillance revealed footage that eventually led to the identification and arrest of the person responsible. Jacquelyn Symone Roberts, age 30, of Sylvania, GA, has been arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals, as well as Abandoning a Domesticated Animal. She was released on bond pending further court proceedings. We greatly appreciate the participation of the community and for everyone who contacted us with helpful information on this case. -Sheriff Mike Kile Screven County Sheriff’s Office ORIGINAL POST: On July 5th this poor dog was abandoned with a cage at one of the local trash collection sites. The dog has been picked up and is being taken care of. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or person in the video, please contact the Screven County Sheriff's Office 912-564-2013.