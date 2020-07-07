‘There’s someone who knows something.' Families still pleading for info in fatal block party shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Families of victims killed in the fatal shooting during a block party on Beatties Ford Road are still asking witnesses to come forward.
The gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m. on June 22. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they were initially called to the area after hearing someone may have been hit by a car, but they arrived to a very chaotic scene.
CMPD said 181 gun shell casings from handguns and assault rifles were found at the site of the shooting. Four people - Kelly Miller, 29, Christopher Gleaton, 28, Jamaa Cassell, 39 and Dairyon Stevenson, 31 - died as a result of the gunfire.
More than two weeks later, family members of the victims are still calling for justice and pleading with witnesses to come forward. CMPD estimates there were more than 400 people at the block party, and only a few witnesses have come forward so far.
During a press conference on Tuesday, father’s of two of the victims spoke to the public. First up was Dairyon Stevenson’s father, Kevin Stevenson.
“He was my one and only child. His greatest accomplishment was being a dad - he put all his time and effort into being the best father he could be,” Stevenson said. “I need some kind of closure. If anybody knows anything, please please please tell...”
Jamaa Cassell’s father, Charles Billings, then spoke. He began with detailing how he told his son’s children that their father was gone.
“He was my only son,” Billings said. “The hardest thing I had to do was come home and tell my grandchildren they just lost their father.” He added that Cassell had just finished trucking school and was looking forward to starting his new route.
“Black on Black crime... Black Lives Matter - show me,” Billings continued. “The only way it’s going to stop is if we turn around and help each other.”
Billings had a similar statement when speaking to WBTV the week after the fatal shooting.
“Apparently, who ever did this, Black lives don’t matter. Nobody’s lives matter,” Billings previously said. “Balloons, candles... it’s not going to bring none of these innocent victims back. But we can help the police get some of these people.”
He’s calling on the community to come together in the wake of this tragedy and make some change.
Families believe that someone who was at the block party knows something about who started the shooting. They want them to bring information and any video evidence forward.
Police say they are looking for several shooters and need more information to identify who these people might be and why they started shooting into a crowd. If you have info, let police know. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.
Investigators have been busy processing more than 180 shell casings found at the crime scene on Beatties Ford Road.
They say some of these shell casings have been linked to other crime scenes in Charlotte as well, which has helped in their investigation of who might be responsible.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
