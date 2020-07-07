Salisbury Police getting very little cooperation in shooting investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators in Salisbury say they are getting very little cooperation from potential witnesses as they try to determine who was responsible for shooting two people on Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at what police described as a large house party that was taking place in the 200 block of S. West Street. Approximately 100 people were there, according to police.
Two people were shot, both are expected to be okay.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.