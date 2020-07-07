Meck commissioners ask about lock-down as coronavirus numbers continue to grow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerns over COVID-19 are continuing to increase among Mecklenburg County Commissioners to the point where some commissioners are asking about the potential of another lock-down order.
Even as they passed a new proclamation requiring masks in county buildings and parks when social distancing isn’t possible, commissioners struggled to grasp what they could do as hospitalizations and the percentage of people who test positive continues to rise.
“We’re in trouble folks,” Commissioner Trevor Fuller said.
“So I want to ask you are we prepared to close our county down again?” Fuller asked Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.
County Manager Dena Diorio stepped in on that question since Harris does not have the authority to order a lock-down and can only provide a recommendation.
Diorio told Fuller that county staff talk to the hospitals three times a week to gauge how close the hospitals are to capacity. She said that hospitals are reporting they’re learning how to treat coronavirus more effectively and because of that people are spending less time in the hospitals.
“But we’re not in a position right now to say we’re going to shutdown the county again,” Diorio said.
“I think we’ve learned a lot in the last 120 days and shutting down the county is not necessarily going to stem it because the minute you open it back up we’re going to be in the same exact place as we are today.”
But Harris voiced her concern about the potential for things to get worse in a question from Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell.
“I would like to know how close are we to the point of no return as far as community spread and how close are we to going back to another lock down and what do those conditions look like?” Jerrell asked.
“Unfortunately, I’m watching what’s happening in other communities and how quickly this can change, and it concerns me greatly,” Harris said.
“I don’t think that our community is taking this as seriously as I would like them to, don’t get me wrong there are some who are.”
“I think we’ve got to step up as a community to really get this under control before we start looking like a Houston or San Antonio,” Harris said.
Mecklenburg County Commissioners would have to get consensus from the local towns and cities to order a lockdown proclamation.
That seems extremely unlikely as the county could not even get a majority of towns to sign on an expansion of mask requirements to include government buildings.
County commissioners passed a proclamation that added county buildings and parks to Governor Roy Cooper’s face mask requirement executive order. Coverings would be required when social distancing isn’t possible.
However, only the City of Charlotte and the Town of Matthews signed onto the order to include their local government properties. The other towns decided against signing on.
County Attorney Tyrone Wade said that enforcement of the new order is tricky but it’s possible if someone refused to wear a face covering and didn’t provide an exemption a trespass order could be issued against the person.
