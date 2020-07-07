Johnson C. Smith University cancels in-person Homecoming activities to minimize spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University is canceling Homecoming this year due to coronavirus concerns.
The university made the announcement Tuesday, and say they still plan to have their Homecoming football game this fall. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 31.
“Due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, Johnson C. Smith University will forgo all in-person Homecoming activities for the 2020-2021 academic year with the exception of the football game this fall,” the university posted on social media.
“Unfortunately, the same data and trends led to a similar conclusion for the Commencement Exercises that were scheduled for October 28, 2020, to kick-off our Homecoming activities,” the University posted.
Many JCSU students picked up their diplomas in June, but the university was planning to have regular graduation for students in the fall during Homecoming.
“Black degrees matter during this time,” JCSU registrar Keisha Wilson said. “For many of them, some of them never saw themselves getting a degree. They work. They have had children.”
She said there were 271 graduates in the JCSU Class of 2020.
“We understand how much our 2020 graduates and their families were looking forward to an in-person graduation ceremony,” JCSU President Clarence Armbrister SAID. “All of us were looking forward to the traditional pomp and circumstance of graduation and celebrating the milestone achievement with you. I know this is a big disappointment.”
JCSU Athletics staff and University administration are in communication with Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) officials regarding the 2020-2021 athletics season. Armbrister says details regarding game operations and attendance will be communicated as soon as the decisions are made.
“Your safety – all of our safety – is our top priority. Although we are saddened we will not be together in person to Hold High the Gold and Blue, the cancellation of Homecoming activities and Commencement Exercises is necessary to help minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Arbrister wrote. “We will gather as Smithies on campus again.”
