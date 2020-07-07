Residents asked to check home surveillance after ‘multiple’ shots fired during Huntersville crash investigation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for whoever fired shots at officers and civilians during a crash investigation in Huntersville early Monday morning.
Huntersville police say the shooting happened around 3:57 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near McCoy Road, where police were investigating a crash.
“During the investigation into the traffic crash, an unknown suspect fired a weapon multiple times in the direction of officers and other civilians on scene,” police say.
Investigators are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or vehicles they noticed between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Monday near Beatties Ford Road and Sample Road.
“Investigators ask that anyone with outdoor cameras check for any footage which may be related to this incident,” police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.