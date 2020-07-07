Gov. Cooper to appeal court ruling allowing N.C. bowling alleys to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says he will appeal Tuesday’s court ruling allowing bowling alleys to reopen across the state.
“Hospitalizations and positive cases are reaching record highs while the Governor works to get schools open and prevent the state from going backward on restrictions,” a statement from Cooper’s office reads. “The Governor will immediately appeal this ruling that harms both of these efforts.”
House Speaker Tim Moore also commented on the court’s ruling, and Cooper’s handling of the closures.
“This court decision reflects the difficult reality that the Governor has chosen winners and losers in North Carolina’s economy without any justification or consistency, devastating some family businesses while helping others,” Speaker Moore said. “The Governor’s inconsistent approach to closing businesses has been unfair, inequitable, and thus illegal from the start. I continue to urge the Governor to produce a plan for all North Carolina companies, to communicate that plan, and to help businesses comply with consistent protocols so they may safely operate.”
In June, N.C. legislators sent a bill to Cooper designed to overturn parts of his executive order for COVID-19 that’s kept several types of retail businesses shuttered for months.
The General Assembly finalized a measure to let bowling alleys and ice and roller rinks to reopen at a reduced capacity.
In June, Cooper vetoed one measure that sought to reopen gyms as well as bars by letting them serve patrons outdoors.
There is no word on when Cooper will veto the court’s latest decision.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.