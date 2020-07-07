First Alert for tropical showers Tuesday

It is fueling the Carolinas with plenty of moisture. Part of it will be felt in the high humidity. Part will be felt in the showers which are possible at any time today. We aren’t looking at severe weather this time around. It won’t even be raining every minute. However, the possibility exists off and on through the day. It will be a little cooler. Highs will only be close to 80°. With the high humidity it won’t feel cool though.