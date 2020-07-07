First Alert for tropical showers Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A disturbance which was in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday, is in the process of moving across the southeast and heading for the Atlantic. There isn’t an organized tropical system right now (even though there could be when it moves back out into the ocean).
It is fueling the Carolinas with plenty of moisture. Part of it will be felt in the high humidity. Part will be felt in the showers which are possible at any time today. We aren’t looking at severe weather this time around. It won’t even be raining every minute. However, the possibility exists off and on through the day. It will be a little cooler. Highs will only be close to 80°. With the high humidity it won’t feel cool though.
Wednesday will be another unsettled day. Showers are again a possibility and highs will be in the mid 80s.
We will start to get back to normal on Thursday and Friday. The disturbance will be off the east coast by then. Even if it does develop tropical characteristics as it moves away, it still won’t have a huge impact on us. The WBTV viewing area will have a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The weekend will bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s.
- Make it a great Tuesday! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
