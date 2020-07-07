COVID-19 clusters confirmed at Union Co. graduation ceremony and among middle school staff

“COVID-19 transmission can occur 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, so there is the possibility of additional individuals who have not developed symptoms yet or who may be positive and asymptomatic. Individuals who attended the Marvin Ridge High School graduation, please follow the 3 Ws and take additional precautions when interacting with individuals from our vulnerable population,” health leaders said. “If attendees or someone in their home develops symptoms , seek out COVID-19 testing from your physician.”