Confederate monument Fame moved from downtown Salisbury, what’s next?

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took work crews a little less than three hours to remove a Confederate monument that had stood in downtown Salisbury for more than one hundred years.
Salisbury City Councilman David Post, who voted along with all of the other members of the council to remove the statue, says there’s much more work to be done.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Post said. “It takes cataclysmic events for big things to happen. Kennedy had to get killed to get the civil rights act through Congress, and so, this took a cataclysmic event. The sad thing is that this is simply symbolic and tomorrow we’re going to wake up and still have 95% of the kids in school on free lunch in elementary schools in Salisbury, still have half the population that is house-poor, we’re going to still have, whatever the poverty rate is, 30%, I mean all of those problems will still be here.
Approximately two dozen people gathered at the square to watch Fame’s removal. Several clapped when the sculpture was pulled from its pink granite base.
“This has been a wonderful night...glory,” said Dr. Jackie Miller. Miller watched the entire process, broadcasting much of it through Facebook Live.
Miller pointed out that the new park being built just feet from where the monument stood was a “good replacement.”
“We can watch the community come together, watch families come together,” Miller said, “bike around the park...what an awesome night.”
“It’s a step in the direction of removing hate and racism from the hearts of people. It’s time to replace it with love and togetherness and respect and honor. America doesn’t need hate any longer, America needs no more racism. It’s time to for it all to end. It feels good to know that we are moving in the right direction.”
After being taken down from the location on W. Innes Street, Fame was taken to an undisclosed location to be stored until it is moved to the Old Lutheran Cemetery.
For his part, councilman Post vows to work on other issues that are affecting the city.
“Maybe we can start addressing those, they can’t be fixed in my lifetime, I’m 71, maybe we can get a head start on them, I don’t know. This is symbolic and important, but it’s time to address real issues,” Post said.
