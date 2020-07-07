CMPD: 18-year-old shot into same occupied vehicle two separate times in Bi-Lo parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on six counts of attempted murder after police say he fired into an occupied vehicle two separate times at a local grocery store.
The incident happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Bi-Lo on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 6Mercedes Benz that had been shot into twice.
Investigators say two victims in their early 20s were in the Mercedes when it was shot into by a man who then left the scene. The damage caused by the gunshot disabled the vehicle, so four people began helping to get the vehicle running.
That’s when police say the shooter returned with a rifle and shot at the four victims who were in and around the Mercedes, striking the vehicle again.
Fortunately, none of the six victims were injured.
Detectives identified the suspect as Larry Dean Hall III and quickly located him at a home on Christian Scott Lane.
While arresting Hall on the six counts of attempted murder, police say they seized an SKS rifle, a stolen shotgun, two pistols, a large amount of marijuana and U.S. currency.
No motive for the shooting has been released.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 911 or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
