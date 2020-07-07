Anson County commissioners vote to remove Confederate monuments from county property

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Anson County voted Tuesday to remove a Confederate monument and statue from county property.
The decision came during a county commission meeting Tuesday evening.
The vote followed public comment from people in favor and against relocating the monuments.
“Every time we have to go to that courthouse or to the clerk of court or anywhere in uptown Wadesboro we are reminded there was a war to keep us oppressed,” one speaker said.
“No monument honoring a soldier should ever be removed,” said another speaker, arguing against relocation.
Commissioners then voted 4-2 to relocate the monument and statue. The county manager and county attorney will be tasked with finding private property for the statues, which must be prominently displayed.
County Manager Barron Monroe II said the monuments would be placed in storage until a location could be determined.
