13-year-old facing charges in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody in a Sunday shooting that left a 34-year-old man injured.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Rankin Avenue near W. Airline Ave.
Police say the victim in the shooting was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center before being transported to Atrium Health’s Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, where he remains in stable condition.
A 13-year-old boy is expected to be charged in the case Monday. He is being held at the juvenile detention facility in Concord.
The relationship between the 13-year-old boy and the 34-year-old victim was not provided. We’re working to learn more details surrounding the shooting.
