Union Co. schools to propose adding naming, renaming mascots to policy amid push to change ‘Rebel’ mascot

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes could be on the horizon for Union County Public Schools when it comes to what names and mascots they choose for their schools.
One of the schools that caught the attention of the district is Parkwood High School. The school’s mascot is the “Rebels” - and some in the community, including alumni, say it’s offensive.
Petitions have started on both sides to keep or change the school’s mascot.
“Some kind of new mascot or nickname that everyone in the community can be proud of, and can represent everyone,” says former Student Body President for the class of 2020 at Parkwood, Sam Robinson.
But before any changes to Parkwood’s mascot can be made, the Union County’s Board of Education first has to agree to a new version of their existing district policy. The new version would include mascots for both new and existing schools.
It lays out how the district could go about changing a school’s current mascot or name.
Part of that policy reads, “...organizations shall respect cultural differences and values. The Board prohibits the use of any race or ethnic group as a mascot or nickname.”
Robinson says the policy means progress for the district.
“I think it’ll be a good thing for the Parkwood community to come back together and unify around a new mascot that everyone can be proud of.”
The school board plans to talk about that policy Tuesday, July 7, at their meeting to decide if it’s something they want to adopt - including a time to talk about the future of Parkwood High School’s mascot.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.