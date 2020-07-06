St. Jude Dream Home ticket countdown begins!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) Starting Thursday, July 16, 2020 you can reserve your tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! This year, we have increased the number of tickets that will be sold to 20,000! That means $2 million dollars that will be raised for children fighting cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty says work continues every day on this year’s modern craftsman-style home which is valued at $425,000 and is in the Aubert Landing neighborhood in Waxhaw. The 3-bedroom, 3½ bathroom home also boasts a bonus room, beautiful custom cabinetry, a massive hidden pantry, hardwood floors throughout the home and a surprise feature in the primary bathroom that is sure to be a showstopper.
Tickets are $100 each. Check back to this website for the number to call to reserve your ticket! Again, you can reserve your tickets to win starting July 16! It is not just a home you have the chance to win. Other prizes include:
- $20,000 toward the dream car of your choice, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota
- $5,000 gift card, courtesy of Belk
- $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Ashley HomeStore
- $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Publix
As exciting as winning a dream home, dream car or a shopping spree can be, the most important part of this campaign is helping families facing pediatric cancer. When you reserve a ticket in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you are helping make sure families can focus solely on their child who is being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. No family every receives a bill from St. Jude, not for treatment, travel, transportation or food.
In addition, your support will stretch beyond the walls of St. Jude as researchers at the hospital share their knowledge and treatment freely with doctors and hospitals all around the world. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.
We hope you will join us this year in the fight to end childhood cancer, because St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.
