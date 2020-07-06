Slain MPD detective had restraining order against man jailed today for capital murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Department Det. Tanisha Pughsley, who was killed in an overnight domestic violence shooting at her home, was recently granted a restraining order against a man who is now in custody.
Brandon Deshawn Webster is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on capital murder, capital murder during a robbery and attempted murder charges.
MPD hasn’t confirmed Webster’s charges are related to Pughsley’s death.
The restraining order indicates Webster and Pughsley were in a current or former dating relationship at the time it was filed in June. Pughsley alleged Webster would unexpectedly come to her house, and he once hit her on the head when she was holding her godchild, causing her to drop the child.
The protection order was granted June 19 and prevented Webster from contacting, harassing, stalking, or threatening Pughsley. He was also restrained from being at the house where Pughsley was killed. The only contact they were allowed to have was over the sale of the house, which they owned together.
Police and fire medics responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. on Overview Drive in the Park Lake neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Pughsley’s body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Montgomery Police Department said the shooting appeared to be domestic related. Pughsley, 27, wasn’t acting in her law enforcement capacity at the time of the shooting.
Pughsley had been with the department since 2016.
“Our entire community today mourns the death of one of our own, Tanisha Pughsley. Detective Pughsley answered the call to serve, defend and protect our city,” said Montgomery Mayor Steve Reed. “We stand today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who love her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time.”
Black wreaths were displayed on the doors to MPD headquarters Monday. All City of Montgomery flags will be lowered to half staff.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, resources are available for help. The One Place Family Justice Center serves victims of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual violence, child and elder abuse, and human trafficking.
You can call the following phone numbers:
- One Place Family Justice Center: 334-262-7378.
- Alabama Domestic Violence 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-650-6522
- STAR 24-Hour Crisis Line: 334-213-1227
