Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center receives grant to provide free COVID-19 recovery support

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From RCCC: The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center has received a $12,500 grant to assist small businesses in recovering from the effects of COVID-19. The generous funding from Wells Fargo will provide free business counseling and assessment to help qualifying business owners create smart strategies for moving forward.
The BRACE (Business Rebound as COVID-19 Evolves) program will support five professional business coaches who will assist 50 existing businesses in developing response and recovery efforts related to COVID-19. Each coach will partner with 10 small business owners to assist them in evaluating their needs and formulating new strategies. Coaches can help with staffing, inventory, technology, operations, finances, marketing and more.
“Many business owners have been crippled by COVID-19 and are struggling to find their way,” said Craig Lamb, Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education. “By providing free, one-on-one remote counseling and assistance from industry experts and professional coaches, we can help businesses get back on their feet more quickly and give them the ongoing support to stay there.”
By meeting one-on-one and completing a detailed assessment of the business’s needs and opportunities, coaches will help owners create a specific plan for recovery. Megan Smit, who took over as director of the Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center June 1, noted that ongoing support will be available to businesses as they move forward and implement their plans.
Small businesses located in Cabarrus and Rowan counties may reach out to the Small Business Center for assistance through the BRACE program.
“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is committed to doing everything we can to help as our local economy emerges from the effects of COVID-19,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president. “Many small business owners have lost income, jobs and livelihoods, and this grant will allow us to provide needed support and expertise to help them recover.”
To learn more, email sbc@rccc.edu or 704-216-3534 and reference the BRACE program. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
